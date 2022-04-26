Mkhwebane Back In Court Over Impeachment

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be back before the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

It’s her second attempt in this court to stop Parliament’s impeachment proceedings and to have them declared unconstitutional.

This time Mkhwebane wants the court to look at a new set of factors.

She says Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is acting in bad faith and is hellbent on having her impeached.

Mkhwebane wants her to withdraw her letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, informing him of the pending impeachment proceedings.

She says that letter sparked plans to suspend her.

By the same token, she wants Ramaphosa to withdraw his letter to her, informing her of a possible suspension.

The speaker will be opposing this latest application.

She’s denying allegations that Parliament has acted unlawfully, and that it’s rushing the impeachment process.

