Mkhize’s Son Responds To SIU’s Digital Vibes Probe

Zweli Mkhize and his son Dedani Mkhize Photo Credit: GCIS

12 hours ago 1 min read

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s son said he’s never denied receiving money from Digital Vibes director Tahera Maher.

Dedanimabhunu Mkhize said in a Facebook post those financial exchanges had nothing to do with the controversial contract the company got under his father’s watch.

Mkhize said his relationship with Mather dates back to 2015 and yes, there would at times be exchanges of money. 

Digital Vibes received R150-million for communications work around COVID-19.

Mkhize penned a statement criticising the SIU, calling the organisation unprofessional and biased.

He has denied receiving R3,8-million from the contract awarded by the Health Department.

He said the SIU relied on media reports and untested information.

Read his full statement here

