Mkhize: Signs Of COVID-19 Surge In KZN, Eastern Cape

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday said that the Department of Health was working to ensure that no-one was turned away at the Nasrec field hospital because of a shortage of beds.

Mkhize, alongside Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, conducted an operational inspection at the facility.

While the site had a capacity of over 1,000 beds, there were concerns around a shortage of oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

Gauteng is the province hardest hit by the pandemic with more than 133,000 coronavirus infections, but Mkhize said that signs of a surge were also emerging in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

“Until the surge hits you, you don’t know how to behave and you can only know [what to do] when you in the midst of the surge in cases. That’s the experience that I got when we were dealing with the Western Cape,” Mkhize said.

The country has more than 364,000 COVID-19 infections. More than 190,000 people have recovered from the virus.

South Africa is ranked fifth on an international ranking of COVID-19 cases per country.

Only the US, Brazil, India, and Russia have confirmed more infections than South Africa.

