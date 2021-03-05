iAfrica

Mkhize Reflects On The Year That Was

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
1 hour ago 1 min read

Friday marks exactly one year since the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize saying it has been strenuous and challenging.

He said it’s crucial for South Africans to continue the solidarity they’ve been showing.

“We’ve seen a lot of devastation but we’ve also seen a lot of people working together. There has been concerning cases in relation to corruption but the processes of investigation have gone on to deal with those.

“So we must continue to work together and support each other. It has been a huge SA effort and everyone has done their best. It’s important to encourage and support each other. Let’s do the best out of the situation and look forward to a time where we live without COVID-19.”

The minister assured South Africans the move to lockdown Alert Level 1 was well calculated.

He said several factors were considered, including the drop in daily COVID-19 active cases.

Watch the full briefing via Facebook here

