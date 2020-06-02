Mkhize Pleased With COVID-19 Testing Progress

Share with your network!

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 35,812, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Tuesday.

Key to the national fight against the disease is the mass testing campaign, especially as the nation gets back to work and relative normality under level three lockdown regulations.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the testing effort was progressing well across the nation.

Mkhize released the new numbers a short while ago at the close of his tour of Western Cape health facilities.

The minister has been touring various facilities in the nation’s COVID-19 epicentre over the past two days to assess provincial readiness.

The Western Cape accounts for the vast majority of the nation’s cases, with more than 65% of cases recorded here.

