Tue. Jun 2nd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mkhize Pleased With COVID-19 Testing Progress

4 mins ago 1 min read
Mkhize Pleased With COVID-19 Testing Progress

Share with your network!

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 35,812, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Tuesday.

Key to the national fight against the disease is the mass testing campaign, especially as the nation gets back to work and relative normality under level three lockdown regulations.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the testing effort was progressing well across the nation.

Mkhize released the new numbers a short while ago at the close of his tour of Western Cape health facilities.

The minister has been touring various facilities in the nation’s COVID-19 epicentre over the past two days to assess provincial readiness.

The Western Cape accounts for the vast majority of the nation’s cases, with more than 65% of cases recorded here.

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Fuel Price Set To Increase From Midnight

11 mins ago
1 min read

Maimane Heads To Constitutional Court In Bid To Stop Phased Reopening Of Schools

17 mins ago
1 min read

Family Of 4 Dies In Informal Dwelling Fire In Kalksteenfontein

24 mins ago
1 min read

Mkhize: Government Wants To Use Western Cape As Example In Fight Against COVID-19

31 mins ago
2 min read

Nxesi: UIF Paid Out R1Billion In COVID-19 Relief Funds To Over 250K Applicants

38 mins ago
1 min read

National Government Gives KZN Additional R1.5Billion To Fight COVID-19

44 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mkhize Pleased With COVID-19 Testing Progress

4 mins ago
1 min read

Fuel Price Set To Increase From Midnight

11 mins ago
1 min read

Maimane Heads To Constitutional Court In Bid To Stop Phased Reopening Of Schools

17 mins ago
1 min read

Family Of 4 Dies In Informal Dwelling Fire In Kalksteenfontein

24 mins ago