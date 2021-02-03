Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System

Share with your network!

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has launched the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) on Wednesday morning.

He’s invited all health workers, clinical and non-clinical, from both the private and public sectors to join more than 340,000 of their colleagues who’ve already registered.

The minister said that the system was developed as a digital health foundation.

He said that it took less than one megabyte and approximately two minutes to complete the registration process.

