Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System

Photo Credit: GCIS

3 hours ago 1 min read

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has launched the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) on Wednesday morning.

He’s invited all health workers, clinical and non-clinical, from both the private and public sectors to join more than 340,000 of their colleagues who’ve already registered.

The minister said that the system was developed as a digital health foundation.

He said that it took less than one megabyte and approximately two minutes to complete the registration process.

