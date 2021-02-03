Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has launched the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) on Wednesday morning.
He’s invited all health workers, clinical and non-clinical, from both the private and public sectors to join more than 340,000 of their colleagues who’ve already registered.
The minister said that the system was developed as a digital health foundation.
He said that it took less than one megabyte and approximately two minutes to complete the registration process.
