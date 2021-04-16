Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System

Share with your network!

If you’re over 60, will be able to register for the COVID-19 vaccine as Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is opening the Electronic Vaccination Data System on Friday.

Elderly South Africans will from 4pm on Friday be able to register for the second phase of the country’s vaccine program.

“You must have your ID and medical aid card, if you have one, when you register. When you register, it’s very important that you put the correct cellphone number, the address where you live and the correct medical aid number, if you have one. Remember that registration does not guarantee that you will be vaccinated immediately.”

Mkhize said that there would be no difference between private and public sector patients.

The country is expecting 30 million Pfizer doses, with the first batch expected to arrive in May.

Visit the EVDS website for more details.

