Mkhize Expects 60% Of SA Population To Get Infected With COVID-19 Virus

Share with your network!

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday said the government estimated that South Africans could expect at least 60% of the population to be infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mkhize said they also expect the number of known cases to rise to a least 200 on Friday.

However, the minister said South Africa was a resilient country and would defeat the pandemic.

Mkhize said he was sure the COVID-19 infections would increase.

He said he expected most of South Africans to get it and 20% of those to be severely infected.

The minister said its pivotal that doctors were equipped with tools to adequately fight the spread of the virus because currently this was the reality the country was faced with.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

EWN



Share with your network!