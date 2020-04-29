Apr 29, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mkhize: Data Shows Lockdown Has Achieved Its Main Function

Apr 29, 2020 1 min read
Mkhize: Data Shows Lockdown Has Achieved Its Main Function

Share with your network!

An SANDF soldier and a police officer check on a member of the public during the lockdown in Woodstock, Cape Town on 27 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that scientific data showed that the lockdown had achieved its main function.

Mkhize said that the focus now turned to how government intended on managing an eased lockdown going forward.

The minister said that the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 was by staying at home.

He said that the best-case scenario was that COVID-19 infections would peak around August or September because the lockdown had ensured the country was not overwhelmed.

Mkhize said that with the easing of lockdown restrictions, it meant that interventions to stop the spread must be intensified.

The minister said that the lockdown has reduced the rise of infections exponentially.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

City Power To Work With Scrap Metal Dealers To Tackle Cable Theft, Vandalism

Apr 29, 2020
1 min read

HR Error To Blame For Delay In Payment Of Health Workers’ Salaries – Masuku

Apr 29, 2020
1 min read

COVID-19: Harmony Gold Denies Claims It’s Failing To Protect Mine Workers

Apr 29, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

Mkhize: Data Shows Lockdown Has Achieved Its Main Function

Apr 29, 2020
1 min read

City Power To Work With Scrap Metal Dealers To Tackle Cable Theft, Vandalism

Apr 29, 2020
1 min read

HR Error To Blame For Delay In Payment Of Health Workers’ Salaries – Masuku

Apr 29, 2020
1 min read

COVID-19: Harmony Gold Denies Claims It’s Failing To Protect Mine Workers

Apr 29, 2020