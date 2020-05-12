Tue. May 12th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mkhize: COVID-19 Infections At 11,350

15 mins ago 1 min read

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 11,350, of which 380 of those are nurses.

This is an increase of 698 cases from the previous update.

The minister was speaking in Durban at an event commemorating International Nurses Day, where he has recommitted to ensuring that all in the profession are safeguarded from the health effects of the pandemic.

EWN

