Mkhize Confirms Total Of 653 444 Cases Of COVID-19

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 653 444 with 1 923 new cases identified.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 3 961 179 with 20 962 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Deparment of Health reported 64 more COVID-19 related deaths: 24 from KwaZulu-Natal, 14 from Gauteng, 9 from Western Cape, 6 from Northern Cape and 11 from Mpumalanga.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 705.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 584 195 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,4%.

Share with your network!