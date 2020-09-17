Mkhize Confirms Total Of 653 444 Cases Of COVID-19

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 653 444 with 1 923 new cases identified.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 3 961 179 with 20 962 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Deparment of Health reported 64 more COVID-19 related deaths: 24 from KwaZulu-Natal, 14 from Gauteng, 9 from Western Cape, 6 from Northern Cape and 11 from Mpumalanga.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 705.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 584 195 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,4%.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Urges SA To Do Jerusalema Dance
Grades 10 And 11 Exams Eased – DBE
What Lockdown Level 1 Means For South Africa
SA Moves To Lockdown Level 1 – Read President Ramaphosa’s Full Speech
Cape Town In The Running To Win The Ultimate Travel Excellence Accolade
Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight – Expected To Announce Move To Lockdown Level 1
ANC Will Repay Zim Flight Money
Eskom Secures R2.5 billion Worth Of Farmland Over Debt Dispute
Eskom Denies Misleading The Public
NEDLAC Agree To Economic Recovery Action Plan
SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate On The Rise
Steenhuisen: ‘It’s Time To Move To Lockdown Level 1’