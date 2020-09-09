Mkhize Confirms 82 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

Share with your network!

A cumulative total of 640 441 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 079 new cases identified.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 821 162 with 12 213 new tests conducted since the last report.

Minister Mkhize reported 82 more COVID-19 related deaths: 27 from KwaZulu-Natal, 15 from Gauteng, 9 from Eastern Cape, 6 from Free State, 5 from Northern Cape, 20 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15086.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 567 729 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,6%.

