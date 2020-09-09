iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mkhize Confirms 82 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A cumulative total of 640 441 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 079 new cases identified.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 821 162 with 12 213 new tests conducted since the last report.

Minister Mkhize reported 82 more COVID-19 related deaths: 27 from KwaZulu-Natal, 15 from Gauteng, 9 from Eastern Cape, 6 from Free State, 5 from Northern Cape, 20 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15086.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 567 729 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,6%.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

CoCT Will Not Lower Water Tariffs Despite Rising Dam Levels

2 mins ago
1 min read

Maluleka Unsure Whether Economy Would Bounce Back Soon

17 mins ago
1 min read

Clicks Pulls TRESemme Products In Wake Of Protests

29 mins ago
1 min read

Police On High Alert For Protests

38 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Engages With South African National Editors’ Forum

1 hour ago
4 min read

Urgent Action Needed To Protect SA’s Potato Industry

23 hours ago
1 min read

High Court Grants Clicks Interdict Against EFF

24 hours ago
1 min read

DA Calls On SAPS To Act Decisively

1 day ago
1 min read

Minister Mkhize Confirms Total Of 639 362 Cases Of COVID-19

1 day ago
2 min read

Minister Ntshavheni Rejects Apology By Clicks Management

1 day ago
1 min read

Thuli Madonsela Weighs In On Clicks Debate

1 day ago
1 min read

Load-Shedding Suspended Until 4pm

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

CoCT Will Not Lower Water Tariffs Despite Rising Dam Levels

2 mins ago
1 min read

Maluleka Unsure Whether Economy Would Bounce Back Soon

17 mins ago
1 min read

Clicks Pulls TRESemme Products In Wake Of Protests

29 mins ago
1 min read

Police On High Alert For Protests

38 mins ago