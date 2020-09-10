Mkhize Confirms 1 990 New Covid-19 Cases

Health Minster Zweli Mkhize confirmed a cumulative total of 642 431 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 990 new cases identified.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 842 898 with 21 736 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department of Health Repored 82 more COVID-19 related deaths: 10 from KwaZulu-Natal, 27 from Gauteng, 5 from Eastern Cape, 8 from Free State, 10 from North West, 22 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 168.
South Africa’s recovery statistics now stand at 569 935 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,7%.
More Stories
Eskom Warns Of Possible Return Of Loadshedding
Ramaphosa Hints At Easing Lockdown Restrictions
Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Woolworths Pull TRESemme Products
Renowned Human Rights Lawyer George Bizos Dies
CoCT Will Not Lower Water Tariffs Despite Rising Dam Levels
Maluleka Unsure Whether Economy Would Bounce Back Soon
Clicks Pulls TRESemme Products In Wake Of Protests
Police On High Alert For Protests
Ramaphosa Engages With South African National Editors’ Forum
Mkhize Confirms 82 More COVID-19 Related Deaths
Urgent Action Needed To Protect SA’s Potato Industry
High Court Grants Clicks Interdict Against EFF