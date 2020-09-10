iAfrica

Mkhize Confirms 1 990 New Covid-19 Cases

Minister Zweli Mkhize briefs the media on Government's further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria Photo Credit: GCIS

1 hour ago 1 min read

Health Minster Zweli Mkhize confirmed a cumulative total of 642 431 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 990 new cases identified.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 842 898 with 21 736 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department of Health Repored 82 more COVID-19 related deaths: 10 from KwaZulu-Natal, 27 from Gauteng, 5 from Eastern Cape, 8 from Free State, 10 from North West, 22 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 168.

South Africa’s recovery statistics now stand at 569 935 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,7%.

