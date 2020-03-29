Mkhize Concerned By Number Of Healthcare Workers With Coronavirus

Share with your network!

As the country enters day three of the national lockdown, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has expressed concern over the number of health workers infected with COVID-19.

There are 1,187 cases currently across the country and one fatality in the Western Cape.

Thirteen of the new patients are health workers from Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and in Gauteng.

A 70-year-old doctor is in the intensive care unit in a hospital, while the others are under quarantine.

The department has emphasized that the health workers did not get infected by patients they were treating.

The increase in numbers of confirmed infections released on Saturday is low compared to recent days.

However, the department said the numbers were based only on immediately available verified tests

MORE ARRESTS AS SOME SOUTH AFRICANS DEFY LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS

More people have been arrested in Johannesburg as police continue to take a firm hand against businesses flouting regulations during the 21-day lockdown.

Cigarettes worth over R3,000 were confiscated in Doornfontein on Saturday as they were being sold in contravention of the new regulations.

Police will continue with their work today on day three of the lockdown.

With the selling of cigarettes and alcohol prohibited during the lockdown period, police confiscated the items from a shop in the Johannesburg CBD.

They inspected shops for sanitizing and social distancing procedures.

Other stores were also told to stop selling other items and to only remain open to sell essential, sealed perishable foods.

Police will continue with operations as the 21-day lockdown enters its third day.

