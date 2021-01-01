Mkhize Announces Resignation

Share with your network!

Zweli Mkhize has resigned as Health Minister ahead of Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday.

Mkhize’s resignations comes at the eleventh hour, as Ramaphosa called ANC and alliance leaders for a meeting to finalise changes to his executive.

Mkhize has been on suspension following the Digital Vibes scandal.

He was implicated in the irregular awarding of a communications contract to the company.

Mkhize previously responded to the SIU report implicating him, giving an explanation to Ramaphosa in response to the accusations against him.

Mkhize is said to have personally benefitted from the R150 million irregular tender. New information reveal his son Dedani Mkhize benefitted millions.

