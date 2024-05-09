MK Party Hits Back At IEC Ahead Of Zuma Appeal Case

The Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has criticized the Electoral Commission of South Africa for its assertion that former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team lacked grounds to request the recusal of six Constitutional Court judges from his case.

The MKP and the IEC are preparing for a confrontation in the apex court on Friday. This follows the IEC’s challenge to an Electoral Court decision that deemed Zuma eligible to be a candidate in the May elections, despite his 15-month prison sentence from the Constitutional Court in June 2021.

Zuma and the MKP are seeking the recusal of the six justices who, in 2021, sentenced him to 15 months in jail for contempt of court.

On Thursday, the IEC stated that regardless of the appeal’s outcome, it would not affect the election since all electoral procedures were finalized, and no changes to the ballot or electoral lists were possible.

Nhlamulo Ndhlela, spokesperson for the MKP, in discussing their recusal request, criticized the IEC and accused it of meddling in matters outside its purview. He insisted the IEC should concentrate on the appeal and not the recusal application.

“They are overreaching in a jurisdiction that has got nothing to do with them that they are seeking advice from and they now want to decide as to who must preside on the matter. It doesn’t make sense,” he stated.

When queried about Zuma’s preparedness for the legal battle, Ndhela emphasized it was not about readiness, but whether their request for the justices’ recusal had been accepted.

“There are certain people who must recuse themselves,” he remarked.

Zuma, now the leader and symbol of the MKP, expressed his conviction that the six justices would show bias against him.

The IEC noted that the Electoral Court’s ruling on the Zuma issue was troublesome for their operations, and they sought a final decision from the apex court.

The IEC highlighted its duty to verify that candidates eligible for the elections could serve in the National Assembly once elected.