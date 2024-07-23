MK Party Backs Zuma’s Dual Membership Ahead Of ANC Disciplinary Hearing

Supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party have expressed their acceptance of their leader, Jacob Zuma, holding memberships in both the MK and the African National Congress (ANC).

Zuma is set to appear virtually before the ANC’s disciplinary committee this Tuesday. In a show of solidarity, numerous MK Party supporters have convened at Beyers Naude Square, located near the ANC’s Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

Despite facing disciplinary proceedings, Zuma has maintained that he will not leave the ANC, affirming his intent to remain a member until his death.

Bishop Sandile Ndlela, a long-standing member of both the ANC and MK, shared a similar sentiment: “We don’t intend to resign from the ANC as it would simply provide them the means to expel us and take further actions. Our strategy is to enact change from within, through the MK Party.”

Theo Dlamini, the MK Johannesburg convenor, echoed this perspective, noting that the majority of MK supporters are indifferent to Zuma’s ongoing association with the ANC. “As Zuma serves as the president of MK while retaining his ANC membership, he should represent himself at the disciplinary proceedings. Once that chapter closes, we will determine our next steps.”

The ANC has stated that it will release the results of Zuma’s disciplinary hearing when appropriate.