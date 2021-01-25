iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Detective Jane Mugo is the country’s most famous and controversial private investigator. She says she’s solved hundreds of crimes, but some say she writes her own rules. BBC’s Sharon Macharia interviewed Mugo who let in viewers into her detective work from her dogs led by one known as Hitler, her chef who is tasked with tasting all of Mugo’s meals before consumption as well as her squad led by one Charlie One. Mugo introduced her squad who had to undergo “rigorous” training which she said was helpful in the line of duty. She said she is one of the best detectives in the world and her prowess was celebrated worldwide. Kenyans were flabbergasted by the piece, and by noon, hilarious snippets including Mugo’s Tae Kwondo maneuvers were making rounds on social media. She has since been trending with some of the most hilarious responses.

SOURCE: BBC | KAHAWATUNGU 

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Three Female Referees Make African Football History

24 seconds ago
1 min read

Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic

9 mins ago
1 min read

Conflict Causes Chaos for Central African Republic Construction Industry

11 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Frontline Workers Get Vaccinated

14 mins ago
1 min read

Collapsed Buildings are Worryingly Common in Several Large African Cities

18 mins ago
1 min read

Soldiers Ordered to Leave Ugandan Opposition Leader’s Home

21 mins ago
1 min read

Tigray’s Rich Heritage is ‘Highly Endangered’, Experts Warn

24 mins ago
1 min read

Tropical Storm Leaves Destruction as it Moves through Southern Africa

26 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Reopens its Borders and Drops Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

2 days ago
1 min read

The Usual Buzz of Cape Town is Now a Lull

2 days ago
1 min read

What Africans Want from their Passports

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Three Female Referees Make African Football History

24 seconds ago
1 min read

Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen

2 mins ago
1 min read

Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic

9 mins ago