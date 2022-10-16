iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Mitrovic On The Spot As Fulham Draw With Bournemouth

REUTERS/Tony Obrien
14 seconds ago 2 min read

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored from the penalty spot on his return from injury to grab a 2-2 draw for Fulham against Bournemouth in a pulsating Premier League game at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Dominic Solanke gave the visitors a flying start, combining brilliantly with Danish midfielder Philip Billing and rifling home a first-time finish after 62 seconds.

Mitrovic, recovering from an ankle knock, started slowly but burst into life with a snap shot that was turned behind in the 22nd minute, and Issa Diop brought Fulham level with a thumping header from the resulting corner.

Bournemouth were back in the lead seven minutes later when a defensive lapse from Fulham was punished, Solanke running at Tim Ream before cutting the ball back to Jefferson Lerma who slotted it past Bernd Leno.

Bournemouth could have gone in two goals up at the break with a well-worked corner, but a brilliant double save from Leno denied Lerma and Adam Smith.

Fulham levelled again early in the second half when Mitrovic was wrestled to the ground by Lerma, and the 28-year-old Serbian striker made no mistake from the spot to net his seventh goal of the season.

With Bournemouth content to sit back, Fulham poured crosses into the box, but a tiring Mitrovic struggled to convert them.

He almost grabbed all three points for his side late on, but his left-foot shot towards the top corner lacked the power to beat Neto and he dragged another shot wide in stoppage time.

“I’ve been in a lot of pain, (but) painkillers helped a lot. I still haven’t completely recovered but managed to get the goal today. I had one or two chances where I could have done better, but that’s football,” Mitorvic said.

“The main target at home is three points, no matter who we play. We conceded sloppy goals and I think that cost us the game. In the end we managed to get the draw,” he added.

The sides remained close together in mid-table, with Bournemouth in ninth spot on 13 points and Fulham 10th, one point adrift.

Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil, who is unbeaten in six games in the league, was not happy about the penalty.

“It’s a terrible penalty decision. I’ve been told that Jefferson is holding Mitrovic, but why Mitrovic falls backwards, I have no idea,” he told the BBC.

“He pulls Jefferson over, otherwise you wouldn’t fall that way. I think it’s a terrible decision.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Cell C Sharks Bounce Back Against Glasgow Warriors

5 hours ago
1 min read

Man United’s Greenwood Charged With Attempted Rape, Assault

5 hours ago
2 min read

Leicester Fail To Storm Palace In Dour Goalless Draw

5 hours ago
1 min read

Villa’s Gerrard Fighting To Win Over Fans Amid Poor Results

5 hours ago
1 min read

Brentford Condemn Online Racist Abuse Of Toney

5 hours ago
2 min read

Liverpool Cannot Compete With Spending Of City Who ‘Can Do What They Want’ -Klopp

14 hours ago
2 min read

England’s Walker Confident Of Recovering In Time For World Cup

14 hours ago
3 min read

Talented Team Mates Will Ease Pressure On Neymar At World Cup – Ronaldo

14 hours ago
2 min read

Spurs Boss Conte Hails Hard-Working Attacking Trio

15 hours ago
2 min read

Soccer Juventus Sinking To New Lows As Champions League Exit Looms

15 hours ago
1 min read

Chelsea’s Potter Says ‘glow up’ Down To More Expensive Haircut

15 hours ago
1 min read

Ronaldo Reaches Another Landmark To Fire Man United To Win At Everton

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Mitrovic On The Spot As Fulham Draw With Bournemouth

14 seconds ago
2 min read

Cell C Sharks Bounce Back Against Glasgow Warriors

5 hours ago
1 min read

Man United’s Greenwood Charged With Attempted Rape, Assault

5 hours ago
2 min read

Leicester Fail To Storm Palace In Dour Goalless Draw

5 hours ago

Share