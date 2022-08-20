Mitrovic Nets Winner As Fulham Sink Brentford In Derby Thriller

Fulham sealed their first victory of the Premier League campaign by beating Brentford 3-2 on Saturday thanks to a late Aleksandar Mitrovic winner, after Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored the fastest goal of the season and Joao Palhinha produced a bullet header.
Mitrovic looked set to rue several missed chances, but rose to guide in a header from Kevin Mbabu’s cross in the 90th minute after Brentford’s Ivan Toney equalised to make it 2-2 in the 71st minute of a breathless encounter at Craven Cottage.
Earlier, the first top-flight clash between the West London derby rivals got off to a fast start as De Cordova-Reid bundled the ball home on 44 seconds following a scramble in the penalty area, with the visitors paying for losing possession cheaply.
Summer signing Palhinha then rose authoritatively to nod in Fulham’s second after a delightful cross from fellow midfielder Andreas Pereira on 20 minutes as the hosts looked primed to put Thomas Frank’s side to the sword.
But Brentford, who were second-best for much of the opening period, pulled a goal back before the break through an unmarked Norgaard as the Denmark midfielder’s thumping volley flew past goalkeeper Bernd Leno to give them a lifeline.
Both teams threatened after the restart as Brentford’s Toney was twice denied by the Video Assistant Referee while his Fulham counterpart Mitrovic also spurned a number of opportunities before making his final one count.
More Stories
Odegaard Double As Arsenal Outclass Bournemouth
Late Gray Goal Gives Everton Draw With Nottingham Forest
Kane Sets Record With Tottenham Winner Against Wolves
Vardy Extends Leicester Contract Until 2024
Enyobeni Tavern Owner’s Case Postponed To September
Deep Pockets Needed To Persuade Glazers To Sell United
Keys Beats Rybakina In Cincinnati To Set Up Semi-Final With Kvitova
Briton Asher-Smith Calls For More Research Into How Periods Affect Performance
Medvedev And Tsitsipas Defuse American Bombers To Set Up Cincinnati Showdown
Badosa Joins Swiatek As She Hits Out At U.S. Open Balls
Chelsea Boss Tuchel Unimpressed By Referee Dean’s Apology
Awoniyi Delivers Hammer Blow As Forest Beat West Ham