iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Mitrovic Nets Winner As Fulham Sink Brentford In Derby Thriller

Reuters/Carl Recine

7 mins ago 1 min read

Fulham sealed their first victory of the Premier League campaign by beating Brentford 3-2 on Saturday thanks to a late Aleksandar Mitrovic winner, after Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored the fastest goal of the season and Joao Palhinha produced a bullet header.

Mitrovic looked set to rue several missed chances, but rose to guide in a header from Kevin Mbabu’s cross in the 90th minute after Brentford’s Ivan Toney equalised to make it 2-2 in the 71st minute of a breathless encounter at Craven Cottage.

Earlier, the first top-flight clash between the West London derby rivals got off to a fast start as De Cordova-Reid bundled the ball home on 44 seconds following a scramble in the penalty area, with the visitors paying for losing possession cheaply.

Summer signing Palhinha then rose authoritatively to nod in Fulham’s second after a delightful cross from fellow midfielder Andreas Pereira on 20 minutes as the hosts looked primed to put Thomas Frank’s side to the sword.

But Brentford, who were second-best for much of the opening period, pulled a goal back before the break through an unmarked Norgaard as the Denmark midfielder’s thumping volley flew past goalkeeper Bernd Leno to give them a lifeline.

Both teams threatened after the restart as Brentford’s Toney was twice denied by the Video Assistant Referee while his Fulham counterpart Mitrovic also spurned a number of opportunities before making his final one count.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Odegaard Double As Arsenal Outclass Bournemouth

28 seconds ago
2 min read

Late Gray Goal Gives Everton Draw With Nottingham Forest

15 mins ago
2 min read

Kane Sets Record With Tottenham Winner Against Wolves

2 hours ago
1 min read

Vardy Extends Leicester Contract Until 2024

2 hours ago
1 min read

Enyobeni Tavern Owner’s Case Postponed To September

12 hours ago
4 min read

Deep Pockets Needed To Persuade Glazers To Sell United

12 hours ago
2 min read

Keys Beats Rybakina In Cincinnati To Set Up Semi-Final With Kvitova

13 hours ago
1 min read

Briton Asher-Smith Calls For More Research Into How Periods Affect Performance

13 hours ago
3 min read

Medvedev And Tsitsipas Defuse American Bombers To Set Up Cincinnati Showdown

13 hours ago
1 min read

Badosa Joins Swiatek As She Hits Out At U.S. Open Balls

13 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Boss Tuchel Unimpressed By Referee Dean’s Apology

13 hours ago
3 min read

Awoniyi Delivers Hammer Blow As Forest Beat West Ham

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Odegaard Double As Arsenal Outclass Bournemouth

28 seconds ago
1 min read

Mitrovic Nets Winner As Fulham Sink Brentford In Derby Thriller

7 mins ago
2 min read

Late Gray Goal Gives Everton Draw With Nottingham Forest

15 mins ago
2 min read

Kane Sets Record With Tottenham Winner Against Wolves

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer