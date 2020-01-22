Wed. Jan 22nd, 2020

Mitchells Plain’s Alpine Primary School Targeted By Burglars Again

Toilets at Alpine Primary School in Mitchells Plain were destroyed by burglars. The school governing body said they wanted the school fixed or replaced so that learners could return to classes. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Parents of learners at Alpine Primary School in Mitchells Plain school are taking a stand against vandalism after the school was vandalised and broken into yet again.

Angry parents demanded urgent repairs be done so that schooling could continue. Some parents kept their children out of class on Wednesday.

School governing body chairperson Charmaine Maarman said the school was broken into over the weekend.

“We decided that we are not going to send our children to school because we are not being taken seriously as parents,” Maarman said.

Sections of fencing were stolen, which made the school premises more vulnerable, especially to gangsters.

One parent said she had enough with the vandalism at the school.

“We want the school to be better because it was never like this before,” she said.

Astro Turf was also damaged along with paving.

