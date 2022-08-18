MisuZulu Rejected by Zwelithini’s brother

The brothers of the late Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini, have distanced themselves from the upcoming coronation of current king MisuZulu kaZwelithini, claiming that the royal house prefers Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini to take the throne.

Queen Buhle KaMathe, the late king’s fourth wife, is Buzabazi’s mother.

The brothers claim that the process used to ordain MisuZulu was irregular and that they did not receive the royal house’s blessing.

On Thursday, at a press conference at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg, Prince Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu, Vulindlela kaBhekuzulu, and Mathubesizwe kaBhekuzulu declared that the coronation process was a violation of customary rituals, which required them to be the ones to transport him to the kraal.

Share with your network!