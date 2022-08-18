MisuZulu Rejected by Zwelithini’s brother

The brothers of the late Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini, have distanced themselves from the upcoming coronation of current king MisuZulu kaZwelithini, claiming that the royal house prefers Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini to take the throne.
Queen Buhle KaMathe, the late king’s fourth wife, is Buzabazi’s mother.
The brothers claim that the process used to ordain MisuZulu was irregular and that they did not receive the royal house’s blessing.
On Thursday, at a press conference at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg, Prince Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu, Vulindlela kaBhekuzulu, and Mathubesizwe kaBhekuzulu declared that the coronation process was a violation of customary rituals, which required them to be the ones to transport him to the kraal.
More Stories
Eastern Cape Student Killed During ‘Faction Fight’ at School
￼￼￼￼Bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede Sentenced to 135 Years for Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Fund￼
Siviwe Gwarube Appointed DA Chief Whip
Mbeki Rejects Fraser’s Claims Of ‘collaboration.’
Turkey Cuts Interest Rate Despite 80% Inflation
Mabuza:Load shedding is a major issue, but privatizing Eskom is not an option
Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams Lobbied Some ANC Councillors
‘Magesh’ Tshabalala To Be Laid To Rest On Friday
Arts Project Aimed At Preserving South African Culture
Ten Struggles Domestic Workers Face
Godongwana Harassment Claims Set To Be Discussed By ANC Integrity Commission
Eskom Cuts Illegal Connections In Cape Town