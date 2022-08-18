iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

MisuZulu Rejected by Zwelithini’s brother

7 seconds ago 1 min read

The brothers of the late Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini, have distanced themselves from the upcoming coronation of current king MisuZulu kaZwelithini, claiming that the royal house prefers Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini to take the throne.

Queen Buhle KaMathe, the late king’s fourth wife, is Buzabazi’s mother.

The brothers claim that the process used to ordain MisuZulu was irregular and that they did not receive the royal house’s blessing.

On Thursday, at a press conference at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg, Prince Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu, Vulindlela kaBhekuzulu, and Mathubesizwe kaBhekuzulu declared that the coronation process was a violation of customary rituals, which required them to be the ones to transport him to the kraal.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eastern Cape Student Killed During ‘Faction Fight’ at School

6 mins ago
1 min read

￼￼￼￼Bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede Sentenced to 135 Years for Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Fund￼

8 mins ago
1 min read

Siviwe Gwarube Appointed DA Chief Whip

16 mins ago
1 min read

Mbeki Rejects Fraser’s Claims Of ‘collaboration.’

19 mins ago
1 min read

Turkey Cuts Interest Rate Despite 80% Inflation

23 mins ago
1 min read

Mabuza:Load shedding is a major issue, but privatizing Eskom is not an option

27 mins ago
1 min read

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams Lobbied Some ANC Councillors

30 mins ago
1 min read

‘Magesh’ Tshabalala To Be Laid To Rest On Friday

35 mins ago
5 min read

Arts Project Aimed At Preserving South African Culture

1 day ago
4 min read

Ten Struggles Domestic Workers Face

1 day ago
1 min read

Godongwana Harassment Claims Set To Be Discussed By ANC Integrity Commission

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Cuts Illegal Connections In Cape Town

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

MisuZulu Rejected by Zwelithini’s brother

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Eastern Cape Student Killed During ‘Faction Fight’ at School

6 mins ago
1 min read

￼￼￼￼Bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede Sentenced to 135 Years for Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Fund￼

8 mins ago
1 min read

Siviwe Gwarube Appointed DA Chief Whip

16 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer