iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Mission-driven Agri-tech Companies in Africa You should Know About

38 seconds ago 1 min read

About 60 per cent of the sub-Saharan population are smallholder farmers, and 23 per cent of the sub-Saharan GDP comes from just agriculture. Even with these figures, the sector’s potential has not been maximized. Productivity remains a problem for the sector; many farmers lack access to arable lands, good-quality seedlings, fertilizers, and best farming practices. To bridge the continent’s productivity deficit and meet the needs of its burgeoning population, many agritech companies have emerged across Africa. In 2020, agri-tech startups across Africa raised $59,990,000, representing 8.6 per cent of the total funding secured by tech startups in the year in review. These startups use cutting-edge technologies like drones, automated irrigation, and soil sensors. They also set up digital systems to help farmers access markets, inputs, insurance, financing, and knowledge. All to one end – increased productivity.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Providing Quality Distance Learning for All

3 mins ago
1 min read

WFP Suspends Food Distribution in Ethiopia’s Kombolcha and Dessie Towns

4 mins ago
1 min read

Burkina Faso Faces a Political Vacuum in the Face of an Escalating Security Crisis

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Strategy Should Look Forward Not East or West

8 mins ago
1 min read

Covid Cases in South Africa Surged by 255% in the Past Seven Days

10 mins ago
1 min read

AU Joins Calls Against Discriminating Southern Africa

16 hours ago
1 min read

Tennis Queen Runs Successful Take-away

16 hours ago
1 min read

Latest Arrest in Lilongwe’s Quest to Stop Graft

16 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisians Took On the Government and Won

16 hours ago
1 min read

How a Small Team Hopes to make a Big Change in Nigeria’s Legal System

16 hours ago
1 min read

Trial to Punish Those Behind an Attempted Coup

16 hours ago
1 min read

Juba Struggles with Twin Problem of Drought followed by Extreme Rainfall

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mission-driven Agri-tech Companies in Africa You should Know About

38 seconds ago
1 min read

Providing Quality Distance Learning for All

3 mins ago
1 min read

WFP Suspends Food Distribution in Ethiopia’s Kombolcha and Dessie Towns

4 mins ago
1 min read

Burkina Faso Faces a Political Vacuum in the Face of an Escalating Security Crisis

6 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer