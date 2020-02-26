Wed. Feb 26th, 2020

Missing Queens High School Pupil Found At Maponya Mall

Maponya Mall in Soweto. Picture: Facebook.

JOHANNESBURG – One of the grade 8 pupils reported missing in Gauteng has been found.

The provincial Education Department has confirmed that the teenager who was allegedly kidnapped from outside Queens High School in Kensington on Monday has now been found at Maponya Mall.

The circumstances around the boy’s return are not yet clear.

Authorities are still searching for the grade 8 girl who went missing from the Lantern School for Children with Special Needs in Roodepoort, also on Monday.

EWN

