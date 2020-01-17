Missing Parktown Boys’ High Pupil Enoch Mpianzi Found Dead

JOHANNESBURG – The body of the missing Parktown Boys’ High school pupil Enoch Mpianzi has been found.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the tragic news on Friday morning.

Lesufi has expressed sadness after Mpianzi’s body was found.

The MEC said he was devastated: “I am here with the parents and the leadership of the school. We hoped and wished [that he would be found alive], but police retrieved the body. It was difficult to brief the family.”

At the same time, other parents have been reunited with their children. There were many tears from parents when their children arrived on the school bus on the field at Parktown Boys’ High.

Parents have started leaving the school with their children.

Some parents spoke to Eyewitness News while they waited for their children to arrive.

“I was shaking because I just imagined life without my son. I was disappointed because when you send your kids to a camp, you send them knowing they’re in safe hands,” one mother said.

Another added: “One of the parents called me to ask how I was and where I was. She asked where my son was and I said he was at a camp. She asked whether I was aware that a boy was missing. I was traumatised and shaking.”

