Missing Jab Target Will ‘Widen Economic Gap’ – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa must meet its vaccination target.
He says failure to do so will threaten global health security and widen the economic gap between nations.
Ramaphosa was speaking at a virtual global COVID-19 summit along with other world leaders.
US President Joe Biden pledged over a billion vaccine doses to developing countries, including South Africa.
Meanwhile, South Africa has recorded 2,967 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.
The health department said 124 more people have died.
More Stories
SAA To Resume Flights On Thursday
Karpowership Licenses Above Board – Nersa
SA Reports 2 967 New COVID-19 Cases
SA Regulator Approves Controversial Floating Power Plants
Experts Warn Of Public Health Disaster In Durban
Pick n Pay To Dispense Grants
NICD Reports 2 197 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
IEC Lauds Its Online Registration Platform
Liquor Bill Won’t Change People’s Drinking Habits
Bathabile Dlamini Perjury Case Postponed
Zuma, Thales Case Back In PMB Court
Accused SA Mother Remanded In Custody For Murder Of Her Three Children