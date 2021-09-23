iAfrica

Missing Jab Target Will ‘Widen Economic Gap’ – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on 15 June 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. [Photos: GCIS]

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa must meet its vaccination target.

He says failure to do so will threaten global health security and widen the economic gap between nations.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a virtual global COVID-19 summit along with other world leaders.

US President Joe Biden pledged over a billion vaccine doses to developing countries, including South Africa.

Meanwhile, South Africa has recorded 2,967 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

The health department said 124 more people have died.

