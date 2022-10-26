South Africa’s Miss Wheelchair Tamelyn Bock jetted off to Mexico this weekend to compete in the Miss Wheelchair World pageant on 29 October.

Bock was crowned Miss Wheelchair South Africa in August last year. She hails from a small town in the Northern Cape, Nababeep, north of Springbok.

Block said: “I am very excited to meet the beautiful ladies from all the different countries. We all share the same mission, to change the world and to highlight that beauty has no limits.”

She added: “It is a huge achievement to be able to represent our country.”

Last year Block launched a fundraising campaign on website backabuddy.co.za to enable her competing at the event in Mexico. It was an injection of R 50 000 from fellow Nababeep copper producer Copper 360 that sealed the deal.

Jan Nelson, chief executive of Copper 360 said: “We are a small community, and we all live for one another, and when we heard that Tamelyn needed a donation to get over the line, it was a no-brainer for us to help her out.”

Block said: “I am excited to show the world that nothing is impossible, and anything can be achieved through hard work.”

Nelson said that he views Bock as a champion whether she comes home with the crown or not. He said that the awareness that the pageant creates is the real victory.

Nelson added: “When Tamelyn returns she will head straight to our plant and begin interrogating every aspect of it, and help us to make it safer, easier to navigate and more friendly for physically challenged people.” He added that the resources sector was traditionally not a friendly place for disabled persons, and Copper 360 plans to change that with Bock’s help.

He noted: “We intend to publish a guide next year that includes Tamelyn’s recommendations and our progress towards inclusion and make it available to any company as a downloadable blueprint on how to just make a few changes that can change someone else’s experience of the world significantly more positive.”

Bock said: “I hope to gain worldwide recognition for women in wheelchairs to gain the necessary opportunities and support in our various countries with the main focus on inclusivity. I hope to raise awareness about the challenges we face on a daily basis and to bring change. Most of all I aim to be a voice for women in wheelchairs. I am very driven by Mahatma Gandhi’s quote “Be the change you wish to see in the world”

The Miss Wheelchair World pageant celebrates its sixths instalment this year. It was founded by two disabled Polish moms who believed there should be no limits in the manner that beauty is perceived and appreciated.

