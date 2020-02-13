Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi Starts Homecoming Tour In Joburg

South Africans can get a glimpse of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on Thursday when she starts the Johannesburg leg of her homecoming tour.

Tunzi is expected to board a bus at 9am that will tour the city. She will be making stops in Braamfontein, Marshalltown, the Joburg CBD and will then wrap up the tour in Sandton.

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said: “The JMPD will be assisting with the parade so that we are able to ease congestion in certain areas and allow for traffic flow.”

EWN