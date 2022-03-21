Miss this Cape Town District and You’ll Miss Out

Butting right up against the City Bowl District and the popular tourist base Victoria and Alfred Waterfront, Woodstock doesn’t draw in half the amount of tourists that its neighbours do. Why? It’s not showy or modern, and parts of it are lined with rickety porticos and industrial businesses. But the closer you look, the more you tune into its charm. It really doesn’t take much effort to unearth Woodstock’s pretty, leafy streets of traditional Victorian homes, characterful old buildings housing indie enterprises, refreshingly casual art galleries, cool furniture makers and kooky vintage shops. Bleeding into fellow artsy, student-heavy areas Salt River and Observatory to the west, this ’hood has managed to embrace its ongoing regeneration while nonchalantly hanging onto its old-school Capetonian character.
SOURCE: INDEPENDENT
