Miraculous Rescue Raises Concerns about Children Working in Sudan

A 10-year-old boy has been rescued after spending eight hours in the crushing mechanism of a rubbish lorry in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. The boy, identified by police as Majed Mubarak Ibrahim, was working with a truck run by the Khartoum State Cleaning Corporation. It is believed he was pulled into the lorry as he threw in some rubbish. People shared photos on social media of rescuers at work overnight trying to release the boy. Eyewitnesses said one of the child’s palms was visible – trapped in the hydraulic hatch. One clip showed a welder at work, another captured the arm of a digger being used to try to force open the hatch. A crowd of onlookers surrounded the vehicle – some offering advice on how to free the child. Social commentators say the accident sheds light on the issue of child labour in Sudan, where children are often exploited. The tough economic realities in Sudan have led some children to work in dangerous jobs. There are large numbers of street children in Khartoum and other big cities. According to the UN children’s agency (Unicef), around three million Sudanese children are out of school.

SOURCE: BBC

