iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Miraculous Rescue Raises Concerns about Children Working in Sudan

5 hours ago 1 min read

A 10-year-old boy has been rescued after spending eight hours in the crushing mechanism of a rubbish lorry in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. The boy, identified by police as Majed Mubarak Ibrahim, was working with a truck run by the Khartoum State Cleaning Corporation. It is believed he was pulled into the lorry as he threw in some rubbish. People shared photos on social media of rescuers at work overnight trying to release the boy. Eyewitnesses said one of the child’s palms was visible – trapped in the hydraulic hatch. One clip showed a welder at work, another captured the arm of a digger being used to try to force open the hatch. A crowd of onlookers surrounded the vehicle – some offering advice on how to free the child. Social commentators say the accident sheds light on the issue of child labour in Sudan, where children are often exploited. The tough economic realities in Sudan have led some children to work in dangerous jobs. There are large numbers of street children in Khartoum and other big cities. According to the UN children’s agency (Unicef), around three million Sudanese children are out of school.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Gains Made Against FGM Lost During Lockdowns 

5 hours ago
1 min read

Huawei Caught Flouting Labour Rules in South Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Mobile Gamers are behind the Rise of Gaming in sub-Saharan Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Striking a Better Deal for Africa’s Blue Economy

5 hours ago
1 min read

South African Miners Gear Up for a Showdown

5 hours ago
1 min read

Tracing an International Crime Ring Shipping Ivory from Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Liberia at 200

2 days ago
1 min read

The Women at the Forefront of Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Revival

2 days ago
1 min read

Paystack Founder Invests in Community Football to Give Back

2 days ago
1 min read

What Really Happened in Guinea Bissau?

2 days ago
1 min read

Botswana Farmers Set to Diversify their Activities to include Keeping Small Game 

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s ‘Super Cop’ On the Wrong Side of the Law

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Planning For A Career In The Metaverse

1 hour ago
1 min read

EFF’s Julius Malema Firm On Use Of ‘Shoot The Boer’ Song

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Won’t Be Called Before SCOPA

1 hour ago
2 min read

Five Android Apps To help You Improve Your Mental And Physical Wellness

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer