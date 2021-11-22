Miracle Cyclist and Top-SA Chef to Cycle Twice the Height of Everest in Aid of Reach for a Dream Foundation

The Cross Cape Im’possible Dream Tour is the brainchild of the Im’possible Tour founder, Grant Lottering. Lottering founded the first of his annual Im’Possible Tours in 2013 after suffering a near-fatal accident during a world championship preparation race in Trento, Italy. Every year since, Lottering has pushed his own physical and mental boundaries cycling his now-famous solo Im’possible Tours in aid of charity. But this tour will be different.

“When one of the country’s best chefs, David Higgs, said he wanted to do a ride with me in aid of charity, I did not hesitate! I wanted to come up with something special,” says Lottering. “I have always wanted to do something involving the Cape Cycle Routes, an initiative of the Western Cape Government whose aim is to put the Western Cape on the map as the best cycling destination in Africa.”

From 15 to 17 January 2022, Lottering and Higgs will tackle the epic 742km Cross Cape Cycle Route across the Western Cape. Starting in Plettenberg Bay, this route will take the pair through the coastal Garden Route to the arid Klein Karoo, through the Overberg and finishing in the Cape Winelands in Stellenbosch. The ride includes over 10 200m climbing of energy taxing passes, both off-road and on.

The aim is to ride the route, which typically takes seven to 20 days to complete, continuously, in the fastest time possible within the three days. And as if 742km is not hard enough, the duo has included the challenging Karoo Crossing in their attempt, which will add an additional 358km and 7 320m of climbing between Knysna and Calitzdorp, crossing the infamous Swartberg Pass.

When acclaimed South African chef, David Higgs is not running his restaurants or hosting the popular television show, My Kitchen Rules SA, you will find David on his bike. “Reach for a Dream has always had a really special place in my heart, and I’ve done a lot of work with them in the past,” says Higgs. “When Grant approached me to do this ride I didn’t hesitate – especially since the proceeds were going to charity. Cycling is something that I do for my own wellbeing, and it’s great to be able to combine these two things – and push the limits. It’s not going to be an easy ride – there’s lots of training to be done, and we’re in peak season for the restaurants, but it’s great practice for the Epic in March next year.”

“When I first approached the Western Cape Growth Agency or WesGro, they loved the idea and came on board as our official marketing partner. With further support from my sponsors, CompCare Medical Scheme and Mercedes-Benz, for whom both David and I are ambassadors, everything fell into place for us to start planning and training,” added Lottering.

“This Cross Cape Im’possible Dream Tour, or #DGdreamtour, has all the makings to be an incredible yet very challenging fundraiser. This impressive ride is sure to grab the public’s attention to help make a difference in the lives of children fighting life-threatening illnesses,” comments Julia Sotirianakos, CEO of Reach for a Dream. “Next year, our foundation has been in existence for 34 years, and with our theme for 2022 — Journey of Hope — we cannot wait to join hands with Grant and David to make a difference in the lives of 34 brave children!”

To reach the 34 dream benchmark, corporate South Africa and the general public can get involved and donate via the Reach for a Dream website, or contact Head of Business, Natalie Lazaris, directly on +27 (0)82 721 5004 or on natalie@reachforadream.org.za, using #DGdreamtour as a reference.

The public can follow the #DGdreamtour on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates as well as real-time live posts during the Cross Cape Im’possible Dream Tour attempt in January.

