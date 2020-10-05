MIPAD Recognition Ceremony – Most Influential 100 Recognition Week 2020

Recognition & Awards Ceremony 2020 was truly a remarkable evening, in case you missed it, see Who’s Who in the MIPAD Global 100 List.
Most Influential 100 Under 40Recognition Week 2020 Monday Oct 5th 10am-12pm EST (New York)
Climate Action: A Great Green Wall Discussion
- Thandie Mwape Villadsen, Partners for Resilience
- Elvis Paul NFOR TANGEM, AU- Ishmael Dodoo, UN SAHEL
- Abdoul Salam Bello, UNCCDModerator
- Kamil Olufowobi, CEO, MIPAD & My Roots In Africa
Learn more about Great Green Wall https://lnkd.in/d3eeBdn
