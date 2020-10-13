Ministers Set To Visit Senekal Amid Racial Tensions

Share with your network!

Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster Ministers will visit Senekal on Tuesday as racial tensions simmer over the murder of a farm manager.

Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele together with Minister of State Security, Ms. Ayanda Dlodlo, visit the family of slain farm manager Brendan Horner.

The two Ministers will also meet various organized farming structures as an attempt to quell the simmering tensions following the court appearance of the two suspects charged with the murder of the 21 year old farm manager.

In his weekly letter to South Africans, President Cyril Ramaphosa decried Horner’s death and ongoing farm murders.

