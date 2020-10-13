Ministers Set To Visit Senekal Amid Racial Tensions

Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster Ministers will visit Senekal on Tuesday as racial tensions simmer over the murder of a farm manager.
Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele together with Minister of State Security, Ms. Ayanda Dlodlo, visit the family of slain farm manager Brendan Horner.
The two Ministers will also meet various organized farming structures as an attempt to quell the simmering tensions following the court appearance of the two suspects charged with the murder of the 21 year old farm manager.
In his weekly letter to South Africans, President Cyril Ramaphosa decried Horner’s death and ongoing farm murders.
More Stories
Farmer Who Allegedly Stormed Senekal Court Denied Bail
DA Lays Charges Against EFF’s Malema And Paulsen
Mbalula And Niehaus Clash Over Prasa
888 New Infections But Recovery Rate Holding Steady
Bheki Cele Launches IPID Hotline To Report Crooked Cops
Deputy Police Commissioner Arrested
Government Has Gazetted The Expropriation Bill
Senekal Shows How Easily Hatred Can Be Ignited – Ramaphosa
SA COVID-19 Cases Increase By 1 575
Human Rights Lawyer Priscilla Jana Has Died
SA COVID-19 Update In Numbers
DA Warns Against Reinstating Masuku