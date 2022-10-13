iAfrica

Ministers Hope For Breakthrough As UNTU Rejects Transnet Offer

17 mins ago 1 min read

The United National Transport Union has rejected Transnet’s latest offer.

The union’s general secretary says the offer is still very far from inflation.

“A 4,5 percent is very far from CPI-related,CPI is currently running at 7,9 percent,” said UNTU general-secretary Cobus van Vuuren.

“We are not saying that we want that exact number but we are saying that it must be CPI-related so it must closer to CPI than what they are currently at.

“So we have rejected the offer and so as our colleagues on Satawu’s side.”

Transnet earlier tabled a new wage offer to unions.

The parasatal is offering a 4.5 percent increase implemented from 1 October.

Thereafter, a 5.3 percent increase in 2023 and 5.3 percent increase in 2024.

Three government ministers have stepped in to try end the mass action.

Agriculture and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza. said the strike is having a detrimental impact on agriculture and the economy.

She says her department is engaging with Transnet and the Labour Department to try to end the strike.

