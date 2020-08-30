Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Number Of COVID-19 Cases

As of today, a cumulative total of 622 551 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case data
|Province
|Total cases for 29 August 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|85899
|13.8
|Free State
|37157
|6.0
|Gauteng
|209123
|33.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|112291
|18.0
|Limpopo
|13039
|2.1
|Mpumalanga
|23946
|3.8
|North West
|25086
|4.0
|Northern Cape
|10284
|1.7
|Western Cape
|105676
|17.0
|Unknown
|50
|0.0
|Total
|622551
|100.0
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 652 970 with 20 659 new tests conducted since the last report.
Total deaths and recoveries
Regrettably, we report 238 more COVID-19 related deaths: 19 from KwaZulu-Natal, 81 from Gauteng, 6 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Western Cape and 123 from the Free State.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 13 981.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 536 694 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%.
|Province
|Total Deaths
|Total Recoveries
|Active Cases
|Eastern Cape
|2869
|81373
|1657
|Free State
|690
|23047
|13420
|Gauteng
|3556
|180345
|25222
|KwaZulu-Natal
|2135
|95432
|14724
|Limpopo
|179
|11961
|899
|Mpumalanga
|330
|22291
|1325
|North West
|240
|18437
|6409
|Northern Cape
|120
|6887
|3277
|Western Cape
|3862
|96921
|4893
|Total
|13981
|536694
|71826
Issued by: Department of Health
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.
