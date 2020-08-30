iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Number Of COVID-19 Cases

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

As of today, a cumulative total of 622 551 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case data

ProvinceTotal cases for 29 August 2020Percentage total
Eastern Cape8589913.8
Free State371576.0
Gauteng20912333.6
KwaZulu-Natal11229118.0
Limpopo130392.1
Mpumalanga239463.8
North West250864.0
Northern Cape102841.7
Western Cape10567617.0
Unknown500.0
Total622551100.0

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 652 970 with 20 659 new tests conducted since the last report.

Total deaths and recoveries

Regrettably, we report 238 more COVID-19 related deaths: 19 from KwaZulu-Natal, 81 from Gauteng, 6 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Western Cape and 123 from the Free State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 13 981.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 536 694 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%.

ProvinceTotal DeathsTotal RecoveriesActive Cases
Eastern Cape2869813731657
Free State6902304713420
Gauteng355618034525222
KwaZulu-Natal21359543214724
Limpopo17911961899
Mpumalanga330222911325
North West240184376409
Northern Cape12068873277
Western Cape3862969214893
Total1398153669471826

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Thousands March In Mauritius Over Oil Spill

8 seconds ago
3 min read

Diplomats Warn Zim Against Using COVID-19 to Restrict Rights

13 hours ago
1 min read

Two Police Officers Arrested After Murder Of Nathaniel Julius

1 day ago
1 min read

Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Dies

1 day ago
2 min read

Next Steps Announced As South Africa (SA) Prepares To Return To Rugby

2 days ago
2 min read

Yebo Fresh, One Of The Cape’s Fastest Growing Retailers, Expands Offering

3 days ago
4 min read

African Governments Urged To Learn From South Africa’s School Reopening Challenges

3 days ago
1 min read

Fikile Mbalula Wants More Alcohol Restrictions

4 days ago
1 min read

The City of Cape Town To Challenge The Ruling By The Western Cape High Court

4 days ago
2 min read

Deputy Minister David Mahlobo Calls For Partnerships On African Continent

4 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Government To Hold Digital Press Conference

4 days ago
2 min read

Unemployment Insurance Funds Lifts Delay Of Covid19 Ters Benefit Payments

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Thousands March In Mauritius Over Oil Spill

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Number Of COVID-19 Cases

3 mins ago
2 min read

Hamilton Dedicates Belgian Pole To Boseman

6 mins ago
2 min read

Murray Wants Time For ATP Management

8 mins ago