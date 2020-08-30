Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Number Of COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

As of today, a cumulative total of 622 551 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case data

Province Total cases for 29 August 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 85899 13.8 Free State 37157 6.0 Gauteng 209123 33.6 KwaZulu-Natal 112291 18.0 Limpopo 13039 2.1 Mpumalanga 23946 3.8 North West 25086 4.0 Northern Cape 10284 1.7 Western Cape 105676 17.0 Unknown 50 0.0 Total 622551 100.0

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 652 970 with 20 659 new tests conducted since the last report.

Total deaths and recoveries

Regrettably, we report 238 more COVID-19 related deaths: 19 from KwaZulu-Natal, 81 from Gauteng, 6 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Western Cape and 123 from the Free State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 13 981.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 536 694 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%.

Province Total Deaths Total Recoveries Active Cases Eastern Cape 2869 81373 1657 Free State 690 23047 13420 Gauteng 3556 180345 25222 KwaZulu-Natal 2135 95432 14724 Limpopo 179 11961 899 Mpumalanga 330 22291 1325 North West 240 18437 6409 Northern Cape 120 6887 3277 Western Cape 3862 96921 4893 Total 13981 536694 71826

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

