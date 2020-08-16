Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms COVID-19 Statistics

Share with your network!

As announced by His Excellency President MC Ramaphosa, a cumulative total of 583 653 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded 4 513 new cases identified.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 15 August 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 83671 14,3 Free State 31465 5,4 Gauteng 198671 34,0 KwaZulu-Natal 104619 17,9 Limpopo 11445 2,0 Mpumalanga 20915 3,6 North West 23093 4,0 Northern Cape 7735 1,3 Western Cape 101989 17,5 Unknown 50 0,0 Total 583653 100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 378 029 with 26 918 new tests conducted since the last report.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report a further 121 COVID-19 related deaths- 5 from Eastern Cape, 21 from Gauteng, 34 from KwaZulu-Natal, 18 from Limpopo, 17 from Free State and 26 from Western Cape.

This brings the total COVID-19 related cumulative deaths to 11 677.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries now stand at 466 941 which translates to a recovery rate of 80%.

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 2447 78862 Free State 513 15819 Gauteng 2888 158705 KwaZulu-Natal 1651 77838 Limpopo 159 10039 Mpumalanga 189 17969 North West 176 13073 Northern Cape 94 3984 Western Cape 3560 90652 Total 11677 466941

