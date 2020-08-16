iAfrica

Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms COVID-19 Statistics

Photo Credit: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter

15 mins ago 1 min read

As announced by His Excellency President MC Ramaphosa, a cumulative total of 583 653 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded 4 513 new cases identified.

Case Data

ProvinceTotal cases for 15 August 2020Percentage total
Eastern Cape8367114,3
Free State314655,4
Gauteng19867134,0
KwaZulu-Natal10461917,9
Limpopo114452,0
Mpumalanga209153,6
North West230934,0
Northern Cape77351,3
Western Cape10198917,5
Unknown500,0
Total583653100,0

Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 378 029 with 26 918 new tests conducted since the last report.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report a further 121 COVID-19 related deaths- 5 from Eastern Cape, 21 from Gauteng, 34 from KwaZulu-Natal, 18 from Limpopo, 17 from Free State and 26 from Western Cape.

This brings the total COVID-19 related cumulative deaths to 11 677.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries now stand at 466 941 which translates to a recovery rate of 80%.

ProvinceDeathsRecoveries
Eastern Cape244778862
Free State51315819
Gauteng2888158705
KwaZulu-Natal165177838
Limpopo15910039
Mpumalanga18917969
North West17613073
Northern Cape943984
Western Cape356090652
Total11677466941

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

