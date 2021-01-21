Minister Responsible for South Africa’s Response to Covid-19 Succumbs to It

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Thursday that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has died of Covid-19. Mthembu was one of the government’s key leaders in its response to the pandemic and the public face during many Covid-19 press briefings. “It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from COVID-related complications. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss,” President Ramaphosa tweeted. On January 11 Mthembu tweeted that he had contracted Covid-19. “Today I visited the Military hospital in Tshwane to get medical attention for an abdominal pain. After undergoing some tests, I tested positive for Covid-19,” he said. Mthembu then thanked the South Africans who wished him a speedy recovery and said the country “must overcome Covid-19.” John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance, which is the opposition party in South Africa, said he was “devastated” to learn about the minister’s passing.
SOURCE: CNN
More Stories
Burundian Pattern Maker Wants to Apply Skills from Louis Vuitton Back Home
Paris to Come Clean About its History in Algeria
Making e-Hailing an Enabling Space for Congolese Women
Boosting Madagascar’s Economy by Rebuilding the Zebu Cattle Industry
Key Trends and Metrics with Regards to the African Startup Ecosystem
Colonial Interpretations of African Scarifications Oversimplified their Original Meanings
The Problems Keep on Piling for Mozambicans
Nairobi’s Private School Opens for Teenage Mothers and Babies
The First Migrant Tragedy of the Year
Ethiopia’s Epiphany Takes a Political Turn
Who Should Be Getting VC in Africa?
Tunisia Saw another Night of Anti-government Protests