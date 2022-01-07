iAfrica

Minister Ntshavheni To Engage Telkom On Court Action

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting. Photo: GCIS

1 hour ago

Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is to hold talks with Telkom and other stakeholders.

That’s in a bid to reach an out-of-court settlement over the matter of spectrum auctioning.

This follows an urgent court application this week by Telkom to prevent regulator Icasa from auctioning spectrum in March.

The long-awaited release of additional broadband spectrum to mobile companies will potentially bring down data prices.

Telkom is unhappy with the auctioning of bands below one gigahertz.

The company says the band is not in its portfolio and will favour competitors.

The potential delay risks stalling the momentum of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reform agenda.

