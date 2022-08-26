iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Minister Naledi Pandor To Lead The South African Delegation To The Eighth Tokyo International Conference

Minister Naledi Pandor

Image: Middle East Monitor

58 mins ago 2 min read

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will lead the South African Delegation at the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Summit, scheduled to take place from 27 – 28 August 2022 in Tunis, Tunisia.

The Summit is organised by the Government of Japan, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank, and the African Union Commission (AUC).

The Eighth TICAD Summit will highlight the close connection between Japan and Africa, as well as set out a pathway for African development, looking ahead to the post-pandemic era

The Eighth TICAD Summit will highlight the close connection between Japan and Africa, as well as set out a pathway for African development, looking ahead to the post-pandemic era.

It will comprise the plenary sessions and the Japan – Africa Business Forum. The plenary sessions will be on the following topics: Economy; Society and Peace and Stability.

It will be attended by the African Heads of State, the Japanese Government as well as representatives of the private sector such as the Japan Business Federation, Japan Association of Corporate Executives, and others.

Also forming part of the programme will be the presentation of the Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize.

The main purpose of the prize is to honour individuals and organisations with outstanding achievements in the fields of medical research and medical services to combat infectious and other diseases in Africa, thus contributing to the health and welfare of the African people and of all humankind.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

DIRCO
2 min read

Ongoing Court Process In Respect Of The Decision To Provide Humanitarian Assistance To Cuba

6 mins ago
Blue Light Tender Case
1 min read

Millions Of Assets Seized In ‘corrupt’ Blue Light Tender Case

13 mins ago
Australia Refugees
2 min read

Australia Offers Community Resettlement Help For New Refugees

53 mins ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane Jeopardized The FSCA Investigation

17 hours ago
1 min read

It was a Typing Error Says Tembisa Hospital CEO

17 hours ago
1 min read

Court dismissed Ingonyama Trust Appeal

17 hours ago
1 min read

ANC In The Western Cape Preparing For Another Battle With The DA

17 hours ago
1 min read

Sheriff Seizes eThekwini Municipality’s Electricity Department

17 hours ago
1 min read

No Evidence Of Collusion Between Zama Zamas And Police – Cele

2 days ago
1 min read

‘No Work, No Pay’ Principle Will Apply – Government

2 days ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Public Protector Faces More Damning Claims

2 days ago
1 min read

Nelson Mandela Bay Aiming To Avoid Day Zero

2 days ago

You may have missed

Servicing Of SMEs
3 min read

Banks’ Servicing Of SMEs Does Not Correspond With The Economic Importance Of This Sector

3 mins ago
DIRCO
2 min read

Ongoing Court Process In Respect Of The Decision To Provide Humanitarian Assistance To Cuba

6 mins ago
Blue Light Tender Case
1 min read

Millions Of Assets Seized In ‘corrupt’ Blue Light Tender Case

13 mins ago
Australia Refugees
2 min read

Australia Offers Community Resettlement Help For New Refugees

53 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer