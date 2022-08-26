Minister Naledi Pandor To Lead The South African Delegation To The Eighth Tokyo International Conference

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will lead the South African Delegation at the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Summit, scheduled to take place from 27 – 28 August 2022 in Tunis, Tunisia.

The Summit is organised by the Government of Japan, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank, and the African Union Commission (AUC).

The Eighth TICAD Summit will highlight the close connection between Japan and Africa, as well as set out a pathway for African development, looking ahead to the post-pandemic era.

It will comprise the plenary sessions and the Japan – Africa Business Forum. The plenary sessions will be on the following topics: Economy; Society and Peace and Stability.

It will be attended by the African Heads of State, the Japanese Government as well as representatives of the private sector such as the Japan Business Federation, Japan Association of Corporate Executives, and others.

Also forming part of the programme will be the presentation of the Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize.

The main purpose of the prize is to honour individuals and organisations with outstanding achievements in the fields of medical research and medical services to combat infectious and other diseases in Africa, thus contributing to the health and welfare of the African people and of all humankind.

