iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Minister Mkhize Confirms Total Of 648 214 Cases Of COVID-19

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
19 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A cumulative total of 648 214 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 816 new cases identified.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 902 786 with 18 620 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department of Health reported 49 more COVID-19 related deaths: 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, 8 from Eastern Cape, 5 from Free State and 13 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 427.

The Nation recoveries now stand at 576 423 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Ship Operator to Put Millions Toward Mauritius Oil Spill Recovery

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares Special Official Funeral For George Bizos

1 day ago
1 min read

113 More Fatalities Pushes COVID-19 Death Toll To 15 378

1 day ago
1 min read

Vaccine Should Be Made Available To All Countries – Ramaphosa

2 days ago
1 min read

EFF Calls Off Protests After Clicks Bows To Demands

2 days ago
1 min read

Cabinet Welcomes Corrective Action

2 days ago
1 min read

Cabinet Extends National State Of Disaster

2 days ago
1 min read

2 007 New COVID-19 Cases As Recovery Rate Ticks Up

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Possible Return Of Loadshedding

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Hints At Easing Lockdown Restrictions

3 days ago
1 min read

Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Woolworths Pull TRESemme Products

3 days ago
1 min read

Renowned Human Rights Lawyer George Bizos Dies

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Ship Operator to Put Millions Toward Mauritius Oil Spill Recovery

4 mins ago
1 min read

Minister Mkhize Confirms Total Of 648 214 Cases Of COVID-19

19 mins ago
2 min read

F1 Should Not Try And Engineer Freak Results – Wolff

35 mins ago
2 min read

Azarenka Not Disappointed As U.S. Open Runner-Up

42 mins ago