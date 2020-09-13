Minister Mkhize Confirms Total Of 648 214 Cases Of COVID-19

A cumulative total of 648 214 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 816 new cases identified.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 902 786 with 18 620 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department of Health reported 49 more COVID-19 related deaths: 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, 8 from Eastern Cape, 5 from Free State and 13 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 427.
The Nation recoveries now stand at 576 423 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%
