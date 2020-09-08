iAfrica

Minister Mkhize Confirms Total Of 639 362 Cases Of COVID-19

EWN

2 hours ago 1 min read

Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed a total of 639 362 COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

This is an increase of 854 cases since the last report.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 808 949 with 8 759 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department Of Health reported 115 more COVID-19 related deaths: 25 from KwaZulu-Natal, 5 from Gauteng, 12 from Eastern Cape, 7 from Free State,10 from North West, 13 from Western Cape and 43 from Limpopo.

The number of recoveries now stand at 566 555 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,6%.

