Minister Mkhize Confirms Total Of 639 362 Cases Of COVID-19

Share with your network!

Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed a total of 639 362 COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

This is an increase of 854 cases since the last report.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 808 949 with 8 759 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department Of Health reported 115 more COVID-19 related deaths: 25 from KwaZulu-Natal, 5 from Gauteng, 12 from Eastern Cape, 7 from Free State,10 from North West, 13 from Western Cape and 43 from Limpopo.

The number of recoveries now stand at 566 555 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,6%.

As of today, a cumulative total of 639 362 confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA have been recorded. Number of tests conducted to date is 3 808 949 with 8 759 new tests conducted since the last report. We report 115 more COVID-19 related deaths. Number of recoveries is 566 555 pic.twitter.com/MLyvZSPgES — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 7, 2020

Share with your network!