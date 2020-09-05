iAfrica

Minister Mkhize Confirms Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases

Photo Credit: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter

26 mins ago 2 min read

A cumulative total of 635 078 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 765 700 with 18 599 new tests conducted since the last report released on Thursday.

The Department of Health has reported 115 more COVID-19 related deaths: 15 from KwaZulu-Natal, 43 from Gauteng, 12 from Eastern Cape, 18 from Free State, 4 from Western Cape, 11 from Northern Cape and 12 from Limpopo.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 678.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 557 818 which translates to a recovery rate of 88%.

Dr Mkhize emplored the nation to not let their guard down and put their life and the lives of their loved ones at risk.

He said that the threat of a second wave remains very real.

“We have been very concerned to see videos on social media of people hosting large parties and going to shebeens, taverns and bars beyond the curfew. We urge our people to continue observing health protocols such as social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitizing and washing of hands. We also caution against sharing of drinks, cigarettes, cigars, shisha pipes (“hubbly bubbly”) etc. Be aware that if you do this you have directly put yourself at risk.”

