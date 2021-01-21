Minister In The Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, Dies Of COVID-Related Complications

Share with your network!

The Presidency has announced in a statement that Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has died of COVID-19 related complications on Thursday.

The statement released by President Cyril Ramaphosa reads:

“It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in The Presidency, Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from COVID-related complications.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss.

Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.

I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades and many friends.”

Jackson Mphikwa Mthembu was the national spokesperson of the ANC under President Nelson Mandela from 1995 – 1997, appointed to the same role again from 2009 – 2014. He served as the Chief Whip of the ANC in the National Assembly from 2016 up to the end of the 5th term of parliament in 2019. After the 2019 national and general elections he was appointed as the Minister in the Presidency.

