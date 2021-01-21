Minister In The Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, Dies Of COVID-Related Complications

The Presidency has announced in a statement that Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has died of COVID-19 related complications on Thursday.
The statement released by President Cyril Ramaphosa reads:
“It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in The Presidency, Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from COVID-related complications.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss.
Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.
I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades and many friends.”
Jackson Mphikwa Mthembu was the national spokesperson of the ANC under President Nelson Mandela from 1995 – 1997, appointed to the same role again from 2009 – 2014. He served as the Chief Whip of the ANC in the National Assembly from 2016 up to the end of the 5th term of parliament in 2019. After the 2019 national and general elections he was appointed as the Minister in the Presidency.
More Stories
Unsustainable Losses Continue To Mount For Hospitality Industry
COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout On Course
Sassa, Dept Of Social Development Tasked With Reducing Queues
Mkhwebane Expected To Appear In Court
SA Reports 12 710 New COVID-19 Cases
Medscheme Denies Racial Profiling Following Draft CMS Report
COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Will Not Be A Problem – Ramaphosa
Western Cape Forging Ahead With Plans To Procure Vaccine
SABC Workers To Down Tools
SA Records 9 780 New COVID-19 Cases
Archbishop Desmond Tutu Urges People To Get Vaccinated
Tertiary Institutions’ Year To Start After Release Of Matric Results