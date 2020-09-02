Minister Gwede Mantashe Announces Adjustment Of Fuel Prices

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe, announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from the 2nd of September 2020
The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe, announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 2nd of September 2020.
South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g. shipping costs.
More Stories
Level 2 Lockdown: Tourism Minister Ngubane Warns ‘Rogue’ Restaurants
Ramaphosa Warned Of Resistance to New ‘Anti-Corruption’ Resolutions
Load Shedding Piles More Pain On South Africa’s Economic Woes
Farm Murders and Attacks Dominate Parliament Debate
Lusanda Mxenge Appointed As Acting Director-General in The Presidency
Rogue Restaurants Risk Whole Sector – Kubayi-Ngubane
Eskom Expects Units Back In Service
Cop To Appear In Court For Allegedly Raping Brother’s Girlfriend
Zweli Mkhize’s Claims On SA’s Relationship With Alcohol Checked
Ramaphosa Had To Take A Stand On Corruption – Besani
SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate Ticks Up To 87%
Airbnb And Ubuntu Beds To Support Frontline Medics Battling COVID-19