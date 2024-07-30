Mineral Resources Department Pleased TotalEnergies Not Entirely Leaving SA

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has acknowledged TotalEnergies’ recent decision to discontinue its involvement in offshore gas projects near Mossel Bay, South Africa. The French energy giant announced on Monday that, despite making two significant gas discoveries, the economic viability of developing these resources for the local market proved too challenging.

Despite this setback, the DMRE remains optimistic about finding a new investor who can capitalize on these gas findings. The department also expressed satisfaction that TotalEnergies is not withdrawing completely from the South African oil and gas sector.

TotalEnergies maintains several other exploration rights within the country and continues to commit to exploring South Africa’s oil and gas potential. The company aims to contribute to the sector’s development and long-term sustainability.