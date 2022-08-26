Millions Of Assets Seized In ‘corrupt’ Blue Light Tender Case

The ‘Asset Forfeiture Unit’ has seized assets worth millions belonging to police officials and service providers, among them are luxury cars and property.

Among the implicated in the multimillion-rand “blue lights” tender case include former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya.

The NPA unit and Investigating Directorate seized properties in Sandton, Pretoria, Boksburg, Springs, and Sasolburg. Investigating Directorate National spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka had this to say, “Earlier today the appointed curator together with the Sheriffs of the Court, members of the Hawks and members of the AFU proceeded to certain residential addresses in Sandton, Pretoria, Boksburg, Springs and Sasolburg to execute a provisional restraint order following an application by the AFU,”.

Seboka said investigations were ongoing to trace other assets.

The criminal matter against the accused will return to court in November.

Share with your network!