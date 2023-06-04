Milan Say Ibrahimovic Will Not Extend Contract

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not extend his contract with AC Milan, the Serie A club said on Saturday.
The 41-year-old Swedish international’s contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed following a season plagued by injuries.
Ibrahimovic has played only four matches in Serie A this season, getting a total of 144 minutes on the field, but became the oldest goalscorer in the league’s history when he scored his only goal of the season by converting a penalty in a 3-1 loss at Udinese in March.
Ibrahimovic arrived in Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020, having won the Scudetto with them in 2011, and helped them to win the title again last season.
Manager Stefano Pioli said Ibrahimovic would not be available for Sunday’s match against Hellas Verona at the San Siro but the club said the Swede would be honoured after the game.
“AC Milan will bid farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a brief ceremony involving all the crowd,” a club spokesperson said.
“AC Milan would like to thank Zlatan for the magnificent years we spent together.”
More Stories
Tongue Takes Five Wickets As England Crush Ireland
Ten Hag’s United “Broken” After FA Cup Final Loss To Manchester City
Jabeur Upset With Fans Reselling Tickets Due To Women’s Match In Night Session
Mbappe Targets Ligue 1 Scoring Record With PSG Next Season
Swiatek No Fan Of ‘Iga’s Bakery’ Memes After Serving Up Another Double Bagel
Messi To Leave PSG At End Of Season After Two Years At The Club
Man City Edge Closer To Treble After FA Cup Final Win Over Manchester United
Verstappen On Pole For Spanish Grand Prix
Nadal’s Season All But Over After Hip Surgery – Representative
Man City’s Gundogan Scores Fastest FA Cup Final Goal
Greater Stability Will Boost Australian Hopes – Labuschagne
Moutinho And Costa To Leave Wolves, Traore In Talks To Stay