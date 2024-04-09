Hit-maker Mila Smith is confirmed for a one-night-only performance in Cape Town on 11 April. Tickets are now on-sale to see her at The Pink Room in The Gorgeous George Hotel on www.quicket.co.za.

She’ll be joined by the multi-instrumentalist Tanaka.

Mila Smith is a chart-topping artist from Cape Town. Most recently she released her long-awaited EP You Need Therapy. See the glowing review here: Mila Smith’s latest EP You Need Therapy is a testimony to her sonic versatility and outstanding music ability – Texx and the City

Mila’s musical journey began with her debut single ‘Liars and Fakes,’ a disco-pop anthem that soared to the top of the 5fm SA Top 10 charts for three consecutive weeks along with the Tensnake Remix with over 300k streams.

“I’m overjoyed!” says Mila. “I really can’t wait to share this night with all those amazing people who’ve been supporting my career”.

Mila’s success has seen her featured on multiple Apple and Spotify playlists. Her singles have seen her music added to radio rotation nationwide on outlets including Kfm, Heart fm, Good Hope, Jacaranda fm and more. Her singles include Reassemble Myself, You Need Therapy, Nice Guy, Liars and Fakes, Toxic and most recently Hide In Hell.

See some of her music videos here:

You Need Therapy:

Mila Smith – You Need Therapy (Ready) – Official Lyric Video

Liars and Fakes

Mila Smith – Liars and Fakes (Official Music Video)

To stay updated on Mila Smith’s musical journey and connect with her on social media:

Instagram: @iammilasmith

TikTok: @iammilasmith

Venue details: The Gorgeous George Hotel, 118 St George’s Mall, Cape Town. More info at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/256541-mila-smith-live-at-the-pink-room/#/