Migration In SA Has Been A Crisis For More Than A Decade – Motsoaledi

Photo Credit: Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on Home Affairs Alert Level 2 Regulations Photo Credit: GCIS

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that migration in South Africa had been a crisis for more than a decade now.

The department has set up a Border Management Authority, however, there are no boots on the ground yet.

In September, Nakampe Masiapato, was appointed commissioner and David Chilembe as deputy commissioner, however, six months later, there was still no deployment of guards.

Speaking on 702, Motsoaledi said that it would take time before there were any results.

“We’ve just bought them cars that are being branded – the border guards need to have their own identity. We are busy with the Department of Trade and Industry for their logo. We have all their uniforms but we can’t it to them because they are not yet branded – we are waiting for the logo to be registered officially,” the minister explained.

The minister hopes that this will strengthen South Africa’s security and that it will, in theory, prevent illegal immigrants crossing the border without legal documents.

Motsoaledi said that the first group would be deployed at hotspots where counterfeit goods were smuggled in and where stolen vehicles left the country.

“We have divided the country into 10 segments. Out of those 10 segments, four are very problematic in terms of illegal migration,” Motsoaledi said.

