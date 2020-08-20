Migrant Tragedy Raises the Alarm about Rescue Missions

At least 45 people including five children died earlier this week in the worst shipwreck reported so far this year off Libya’s coast. In a joint statement, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR) said 37 survivors from Monday’s shipwreck reported that at least 45 others had died when the engine of the vessel they were aboard exploded off the coast of Zwara. The two agencies said the survivors, mostly from Senegal, Mali, Chad and Ghana, were rescued by local fishermen and later detained upon disembarkation. Following the tragic incident in the Mediterranean, the UNHCR and the IOM urgently called for a review of countries’ approach in their rescue efforts. On Tuesday, Alarm Phone – a hotline for migrant and refugee boats in distress – said it had alerted both the Libyan and Italian coastguards about the presence of about 100 people in a deflating rubber boat off the Libyan shore. Both authorities failed to intervene, according to Alarm Phone. At least 302 people have drowned in the Mediterranean so far this year, including the latest tragedy – a number that soars to 20,000 when the overall deaths since 2014 are counted, according to the IOM.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Stories
South Africa’s Film Industry Ditches the Old Way of Doing Things
Khartoum Takes Charge of its Peanut Value Chain
Meet the Leader of South Africa’s Old School Pride Activism
Gaborone Considers Firepower to Battle Poaching
Ghanaian Entrepreneur Creates Tool to Spot Fake Consumables
DRC’s Peace Activist Threatened
How Dance Pirouetted this Nigerian Boy’s Life
Efforts to Flatten the Curve in Africa Seem to be Working
Mali Update: What Will ECOWAS Do?
Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug
Why African Families are Getting Smaller
New Information from Archaeological Site in South Africa